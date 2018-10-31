Share:

Rawalpindi - An assailant riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on a moving car killing a former LHC judge and injuring a female at Tarukwal Stop, within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli, informed official sources on Tuesday.

Another female sitting in the car remained unhurt, the sources said.

The deceased was identified as Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar (60), an ex-judge of Lahore High Court, son of Fazal Dad, hails from Tarukwal. The lawyer had his office in district courts in Chakwal.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and began investigation. The incident took place at 3:45pm.

According to the sources, the judge along with his wife and niece was returning to his house in a car bearing registration number AH-212 after attending a funeral prayer when an assailant on a motorcycle shot him at Tarukwal on Chakwal Mandra GT Road. He died on the spot.

The wife of the judge and niece, Sajjida, tried to chase the fleeing attacker by pelting him with stones. However, the attacker again opened firing at the females too. As a result, the niece sustained bullet injury on her shoulder.

The attacker managed to escape after committing the crime. Locals rushed the injured female to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the sources mentioned. The judge’s body was also moved to mortuary for autopsy.

On receiving information, a Resue-1122 team rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital, Gujjar Lhan, while the injured was shifted to district headquarters hospital Chakwal.

Police have registered a case and started the further investigation.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has strongly condemned the killing of Justice (r) Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, he said the accused involved in the heinous killing would be brought to justice.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.