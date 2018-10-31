Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission and Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust UK will collaborate for mutual learning for quality assurance in the healthcare service delivery.

This was decided between the two sides here on Tuesday in a meeting held at the PHC office. Chief Executive Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust Dr Neil Carr led a three-member delegation comprising Medical Director Trust Dr Abid Khan and Clinical Partner Dr Muhammad Gul. Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan led the Commission team comprising directors Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Complaints Prof Riaz Ahmed Tasneem and others.

Dr Neil gave a detailed overview of the Care Quality Commission’s Regulatory Framework, and elaborated various facets of quality healthcare service delivery in the UK. The delegates appreciated the Commission for its success in bringing reforms to the health sector.

Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the delegates about the jurisdiction, working, mandate and achievements of the PHC.

He mentioned that the Commission had registered more than 52,000 and licensed over 34,500 healthcare establishments (HCEs) besides preparing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for different kinds of treatment facilities. About the training of the health professionals on the MSDS, he mentioned that the Commission had trained over 20,300 health professionals of more than 16,000 HCEs to implement the Standards, and carried out around 14,800 inspections of 12, 653 HCEs. He told the delegates about the international recognition given to the PHC for its achievements.

About its anti-quackery drive, the COO said the PHC had so far closed down 16,921 quackery outlets, and because of the demonstration effect of the campaign, around 7,000 had quit quackery.