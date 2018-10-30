Share:

LAHORE-After the success of ‘TumhareHain’, Rabab Hashim and Wajahat Rauf teamed up once again for a web series. Rabab Hashim will be playing an important role in the upcoming web series which will be a story revolving around college life, love and music. The series includes stars like Mehwish Hayat, Asad Siddiqui and Azfar Rehman.

After show hosting and multiple dramas this will be Rabab’s first web series that is not only directed by WajahatRauf, but has also penned by him.

Rabab is one of the famous leading actresses of Pakistan. She entered into the world of showbiz at a very young age, a versatile actress who can perform variety of roles no matter the role assigned to her is serious or comedy, she fits herself in.

Rabab Hashim has acted in many hit TV serials of different channels including ‘Zid’, ‘Aik Thi Misaal’ and ‘Mohabbat Khwaab Safar’ and “Main Maan Nahi Banna Chahti” of Hum TV, ‘Tumse Mil Kay ‘TumhaareHain’, ‘Ishqaway’, ‘Piya Mann Bhay’, ‘Marzi’ and ‘Mannat’.