LAHORE - Tremendous tons by M Waqas Junior and Hassan Mohsin helped Pakistan Television (PTV) edge out Islamabad Region by 9 runs in the fourth quarterfinal of the Quaid-e-Azam One-Day Cup 2018-19 played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Islamabad Region won the toss and elected to field. Although PTV couldn’t start well as they lost three quick wickets at 45 runs, yet their players played steadied PTV innings and succeeded in not only slamming superb centuries but also helped their team pile up a good total of 329 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs.

Waqas Jr and Hassan Mohsin were the players, who played tremendous knocks for PTV. Waqas played 110 balls to hammer 108 runs with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes while his teammate Hassan Mohsin smashed 70-ball 103 runs hitting 13 fours and 3 sixes. M Irfan Junior finished the PTV innings well with his unbeaten 27, gathered through 3 fours and 2 sixes in just 9 balls. Hamza Nadeem bowled well and bagged 2 wickets for 57 while Shehzad Azam, M Nadeem, Arsal Sheikh and Faizan Riaz got one wicket apiece for Islamabad.

Islamabad Region started well against the brilliant bowling line up of PTV, which included the likes of Abdul Razzaq, Raza Hasan, M Irfan Junior, Ali Imran and others. PTV opener scored 61 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Ishfaq Ali was the first victim of veteran all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and after that, Islamabad wickets kept on falling on regular intervals and only a few of their players could resist the outstanding bowling of PTV.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir emerged as the top scorer from Islamabad as he played 100 balls to score a century hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes. Faizan Riaz played a captain’s knock, slamming 80 runs off 56 balls wrapped with 7 fours and 1 six while Fahad Iqbal struck 37, Shehzad Azam 29, Ishfaq Ali 21, Sarmad Bhatti 15 and Farmanullah Khan 14 runs but no one could play a significant innings, which could help their team register a victory.

Abdul Razzaq and M Irfan Jr were the main wreckers-in-chief of Islamabad batting as they captured two wickets each for 30 and 48 runs respectively while Raza Hasan, Ali Imran and Samiullah took one wicket each. Ahmed Shahab and Imran Javed officiated the match as field umpires while Tahir Shah was TV umpire, Ali Naqvi referee and Muhammad Arif Senior scorer.

SUMMAIRZED SCORES:

PTV: 329-6 in 50 overs: (Muhammad Waqas Jr. 108, 110 balls, 9x4s, Hasan Mohsin 103, 70 balls, 13x4s, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 27, 9x4s, 3x6s, Hamza Nadeem 2-57)

ISLAMABAD REGION: 320-7 in 50 overs: (Rohail Nazir 100, 100 balls, 8x4s, Faizan Riaz 80, 56 balls, 7x4s, 1x6, Fahad Iqbal 37, 38 balls, 2x4s, Shahzad Azam 29*, 20 balls, 1x4, 2x6s, Ishfaq Ali 21, 36 balls, 1x4, 1x6, Abdul Razzaq 2-30, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 2-48).