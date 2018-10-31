Share:

OKARA - A widow and her three daughters were axed to death while asleep here in village 38/D Kalan in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to police, 65-year-old Maryam Bibi, widow of Anwar Shah, resident of 38/D Kalan along with her daughters - 18-year-old Saima; 17-year-old Khalida and 10-year-old Fatima, was locked in a property dispute with her stepsons. The litigation had been going on for past sometime and relations between the two parties were tense. The widow along with her daughters were asleep in the night when in the wee hours, some unidentified assailants entered the house. The assailants brutally axed Maryam Bibi and her three daughters to death and fled the scene.

In the morning neighbours noticed silence in the house and went there, finding the widow and her daughter in pool of blood. They informed the police and on intimation, the Depalpur Police rushed the scene. The police shifted the dead bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have arrested anyone and it is suspected that the litigation might be the reason behind the gruesome incident.

The police have launched investigation and collected circumstantial evidence and expressed he optimism to trace and arrest the culprits soon.

Meanwhile, a bike-rider was crushed to death by a car. The motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Younus, resident of village Taplani, was on the way when near Sultan Nagar, Basirpur, a speeding car hit and ran over him, killing him on the spot. Sources informed that the car was being driven by an underage boy. The Basirpur Police have registered a case.

GIRL INJURED BY DRUG-PUSHERS

A 16-year-old girl was shot at and injured by drug pushers here.

According to police, Faqir Hussain Rajput of Sidra Ghafoor Town had admonished Arshad Minhas and Zafar Washerman of the same town for selling drugs. The other night, both drug pushers along with two accomplices broke into the house of Faqir Hussain and opened fire. Afshan Bibi, 16, was injured in firing by the suspects. She was shot in the leg. A-Division police registered a case.