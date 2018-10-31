Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that Asif Ali Zardari should forget about derailing the federal government and instead get prepared for going to jail.

In a statement here on Tuesday Haleem said that all thieves were finding them on the same page to save them from the long arm of accountability. He said that the politicians who in past used to threaten other politicians to drag them in streets are now taking joint steps to save their skin from the accountability.

The PTI leader said that the Omni Group has devastated the province of Sindh. He said that soon the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh would fall, and its more than one dozen ministers would be in jail.

He said that the PTI would not support any undemocratic steps, and governor rule would not be introduced in Sindh. He said: “We will adopt legal, constitutional and democratic ways and means.” Haleem said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had kept the masses oppressed and exploited while now facing grave threat to its own survival.

He said that the PPP regime for last ten years has been indulged in the politics of cruelty, excesses and corruption and it would meet the same fate. He said that the honest people who would survive the accountability would finally support the PTI. He said so far not even three months of the PTI government has passed and this government would do everything possible for the masses.

Haleem said that the corrupt politicians have looted and plundered this country for decades and the new government would take some time to clear this trash. He said that present difficulties are temporary and we would change the destiny of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan would become an Asian tiger and every citizen of the country would get all basic facilities.

The PTI leader said that the inept government of Sindh has made a man their spokesman who has already been disqualified by courts. He said that the corrupt government of Sindh could never hide its corruption from the people of Sindh. The people of Sindh fully know how the PPP gets seats in this province, he said and added that corruption would not be tolerated in Naya Pakistan.

He said that officers of Sindh government are harassing voters and workers of the PTI and it is better for them to shun this malpractice. “We would stand shoulder by shoulder with our workers. We are not afraid of the fake cases and we would continue to keep the banner of justice flying high in the province of Sindh,” he added.