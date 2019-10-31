Share:

LAHORE - Doctors at Services Hospital on Wednesday did not allow JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif due to his health condition.

On the recommendation of Special Medical Board, the management had already banned meeting of visitors with the ex-PM except family members.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and other family members visited Services Hospital to inquire after the health of Nawaz Sharif.

The Special Medical Board headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mehmood Ayyaz briefed the PML-N President about Nawaz’s condition and treatment plan. Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar also visited the health facility after getting bail from the court. The Special Medical Board is facing the stiff challenge of simultaneously dealing with several but serious co-morbidities of Nawaz Sharif under treatment at VVIP room of Services Hospital for the last nine days. Doctors administered steroids for increasing platelets count that led to enhancing sugar level of Nawaz to 200 in fasting. This led to change in medicines to bring sugar to normal level.

Nawaz’s platelets count reached 35,000 in the morning and 39,000 in the evening on Wednesday, showing overall increase of 11,000 from Tuesday’s count of 28,000. The board has decided to conduct PET scan to ascertain the cause of sudden decline of platelets count. The Board also conducted bone marrow test and lymph node biopsy to ascertain functioning of nodes that produce white blood cells.

Nawaz Sharif also got his dental check-up on Wednesday. A video run on electronic media showed Nawaz Sharif walking up to Dental Section of OPD alongwith Prof Mahmood Ayyaz and his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

Prof Babar Sabzwari examined teeth and conducted necessary filling.

As the Grand Health Alliance extended strike indoors, doctors and allied health staff deputed for treatment of Nawaz Sharif also abandoned their duties.

The administration assigned duties to senior doctors in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted care of Nawaz Sharif.