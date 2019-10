Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its judgement on bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

The verdict was reserved by Justice Baqar Najfi and will be announced on Friday.

Maryam is on judicial remand in an inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. An accountability court last week extended her judicial remand till November 2.