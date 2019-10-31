Share:

Lahore - Noted actress Maya Ali has attended breast cancer awareness sessions of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, a press release said on Wednesday. The celeb recently visited Government College University, Kinnaird College, Queen Mary College, Lahore College for Women University and University of Central Punjab. Consultant doctor Umm-e-Kulsum and Samia Yasmeen from Shaukat Khanum Hospital accompanied Maya Ali and delivered lectures on early detection and treatment of Breast Cancer . Talking to the students, Maya Ali said that every year thousands of women in Pakistan die of breast cancer , although this can be easily diagnosed at an early stage and its successful treatment is possible. She also stressed the need for raising awareness at grassroots. Every year; SKMCH&RC runs a nationwide extensive breast cancer awareness campaign in schools, colleges, universities and corporate organisations. Thousand of women are being sensitised this year in awareness seminars across the country.