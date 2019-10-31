Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday held wide-ranging talks with Vice President of Cuba Roberto Morales Odeja along with his delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Cuban delegation is on a three-day bilateral visit to Islamabad. The Foreign Minister highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Cuba. He reiterated Pakistan’s gratitude for the generous and unprecedented support offered by Cuba after the October 2005 earthquake.

He added that there was enormous potential for Pakistan and Cuba to enhance cooperation in the health and agricultural sectors. Appreciating the Cuban advancement in the field of bio-technology, the Foreign Minister proposed collaboration in research & development for production of life saving vaccines.

He also underlined the need to enhancing economic cooperation and people to people exchanges in order to deepen and strengthen the bilateral ties. The Foreign Minister also briefed the Cuban delegation on India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. While highlighting the ongoing sufferings of the innocent people, he encouraged Cuba to raise its voice against the human rights violations in IOJ&K.

The Foreign Minister also offered training opportunities for Cuban diplomats at Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad.

After the meeting, Pakistan and Cuba signed the agreement on the exemption from visa requirement for diplomatic and official passport holders.