Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore.

According to details, both the leaders deliberated upon the situation caused following the statement of Ayaz Sadiq in National Assembly (NA) session.

While talking to media after the meeting, the JUI-F chief said that all the parties included in PDM talk about the issues of general masses. We are Pakistanis and we have to be united, he added.

The PDM president said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is creating artificial crises in the country. The federation is trying hard to divide the opposition parties, he went on to say.

Fazal-ur-Rehman further said that every department should work within its jurisdiction. We criticize the government without crossing our limits, he clarified.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq said that political talk is being exaggerated. You have right to oppose me but no one will be allowed to call me a traitor, he asserted.

The PML-N leader said that linking my statement to national security is not a wise step.