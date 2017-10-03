Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president Nawaz Sharif today warned the nation saying we learned nothing from the fall of Dhaka which led to Pakistan regressing behind all independent countries around us.

He was addressing party’s General Council meeting at Convention Center in Islamabad.

"Those who violated constitutional oath remained sadiq and ameen," ousted PM Nawaz deplored.

"The people will decide through their vote [in general elections of 2018] who is qualified and who is unqualified," he said.

While paying tribute to lawmakers who passed Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, Sharif said that he is giving this black law back to former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf today who introduced it to curtail his entrance in politics.

“I served nation cordially”, he said while adding that, “I was ousted merely on basis of Iqama as no wrongdoing was found in Panamagate”.

Nawaz stated that he was ousted over not receiving salary from his son.

He apprised attendants that 12 questions posed during lawyers’ convention in Lahore remained unanswered.

He said no action committed during dictatorial rule was taken notice of under Article 184 (3) of the constitution. The petitions for Sharif s disqualification were heard under Article 184(3).

"I ask, is ehtasaab [accountability] for Nawaz Sharif only?" questioned Nawaz.

