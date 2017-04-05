Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and wants to resolve all outstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir with India peacefully.

He said this while addressing a UK think-tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said a press release issued by the ISPR here on Tuesday.

Sharing his thoughts on regional and international security environment, challenges and way forward, the army chief talked about the security situation in Afghanistan and its impact on peace and stability in the region and beyond.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa also apprised the participants of Pakistan's achievements in its efforts against terrorism and militancy.

He also highlighted prospects of the CPEC project towards economic development in the region.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wishes to resolve all unresolved issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir with India,” he said.

The participants appreciated the candid talk of the army chief and acknowledged Pakistan army's contribution to peace and stability.

The COAS emphasised that peace in Afghanistan was a shared interest. He said that Pakistan will continue its positive role and was ready to work closely with Afghanistan.

He said Pak-Afghan bilateral border security mechanism is critically important and both countries need to formulate this at priority.

He shared various border control management measures Pakistan has undertaken and urged similar measures from the other side to defeat a common enemy.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa, who is currently visiting the United Kingdom, also addressed a London-based think tank, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

He said that Pakistan was positively engaged to bring about peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan.

Earlier, at a reception hosted by the Pakistan High Commission, Gen Bajwa interacted with the UK-based Pakistani community.

He hailed the role of overseas Pakistanis towards the progress of Pakistan and assured them that army shall perform its due role towards the security of the country.