District Police Officer (DPO) Chaman Sajid Khan Mohmand was killed and at least seven were injured in result of the roadside blast in Boghra Chowk of Chaman, Balochistan today, reported Waqt News.

According to media reports, the firing started right after the blast.

The explosion occurred near DPO vehicle as a police convoy was passing through the area. The explosive material was hidden in parked motorcycle near the road.

The security forces have cordoned off the area as search operation is underway.

Emergency has been declared in the hospitals.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has condemned the blast and asked the authorities to present report of explosion.

On February 8th, a patrolling vehicle of Balochistan Frontier Corps was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chaman injuring two security men.

According to police sources, the miscreants had planted improvised explosive device at Roghani Road under a bridge for subversive act.

The IED exploded as the FC patrolling vehicle was passing by the bridge. The FC vehicle and a rickshaw were damaged in the powerful explosion.

Two Frontier Corps personnel and the rickshaw driver sustained wounds in the attack. The injured were shifted to Chaman Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story*