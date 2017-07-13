Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari tweeted that if Nawaz Sharif claims that Wikipedia is also involved in conspiracy against them, don’t be surprised. She called Donald Trump and Nawaz Sharif ‘bros’, that one yells ‘fake news’ while the other calls them ‘conspiracies’.

Don't be surprised if N now claims Wikipedia also part of "conspiracy"! Pol bros Trump & Sharif: 1 yells "fake news" - other "conspiracies"! https://t.co/1CxzGpwNwO — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 13, 2017





Microsoft’s Calibri font has become an unlikely factor in a claimed and alleged corruption scandal in Pakistan.

In Panama paper leaks, a company linked with the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was mentioned, leading to Supreme Court investigation. The report said that Nawaz has disclosed his ties with the company and this disclosure was typed in Calibri font.

Yesterday, Wikipedia taken down all the edits because the font Calibri remains one of the consequential tokens that can stand as a strong evidence. The page will be temporarily blocked for editing till July 18.