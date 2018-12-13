Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Jammu and Kashmir is the corner stone of Pakistan's foreign policy and the Kashmir issue needs to be resolved under the UN Security Council's Resolutions as per aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a four-member delegation of Kashmir American Council in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and the Kashmiri diaspora is making commendable efforts to highlight this issue at international fora.

He said an independent commission constituted by the United Nations Human rights body has exposed the severe human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Kashmir.