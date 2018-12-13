Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Jammu and Kashmir is the
Talking to a four-member delegation of Kashmir American Council in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and the Kashmiri diaspora is making commendable efforts to highlight this issue at international fora.
He said an independent commission constituted by the United Nations Human rights body has exposed the severe human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Kashmir.
The delegation members thanked the foreign Minister for making sincere efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at