Four policemen including SP Quaidabad, Mubarik Shah, were killed by firing of unknown persons at Kalli Deeba area of Quetta.

Police mobile was on routine patrol, when targeted and fired by unknown attackers.

The killed officials include SP Mubarik Shah, Syed Fazal Rabbi, Irfan and Mudassar. The search operation has been started and teams are working in this regard.

SP Shah was the main target of the attackers, media reports stated.

The police and security agencies have reached the site and cordoned off the whole area. A search operation is underway.

Two days ago, District Police Officer (DPO) Chaman Sajid Khan Mohmand was killed and at least seven were injured in result of the roadside blast in Boghra Chowk of Chaman, Balochistan.

The explosion occurred near DPO vehicle as a police convoy was passing through the area. The explosive material was hidden in parked motorcycle near the road.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar condemned the blast and asked the authorities to present report of explosion.

On July 6th, At least two people, local leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Malik Naveed and his guard Zaheer Khan, were killed while one injured in firing attack in Quetta.

According to details, attackers opened the fire on a car at Arbab Karam Khan Road resulting death of two on the spot.